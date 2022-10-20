The Page girls soccer team kept the winning ways going on Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Murfreesboro Central in the Class AA Region 6 championship game.
With the win, the Patriots (19-0-2) will host Hume-Fogg (13-5-2) on Saturday in the sectional round with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Senior Gracie Segundo got the defending state champions on the scoreboard early with a goal in the 13th minute, but it ended up being the only goal of the contest.
The two sides battled it out for the remaining 67 minutes of game time, with the Patriots hanging on and keeping Murfreesboro Central (16-5) out of the goal for their third win over the Tigers on the season.
Page previously won 1-0 in overtime in the District 11 championship game and 2-1 at home during the regular season. They also defeated the Tigers 4-2 in the Class AA state championship game last season.
The time for Saturday's sectional round match is yet to be determined.
