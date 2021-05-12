The Summit softball team is a win away from an 11-AAA district title.
The team got a 1-0 win over Dickson Co. Wednesday night at Centennial to advance to Friday's finals.
They'll know soon their opponent as the opposite bracket continues its play.
The above photos are by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
