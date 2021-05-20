It was the same team, but a different result for the Summit High School softball team in the 6-AAA region title game Wednesday night.
Summit fell 2-1 to Dickson Co. at home in the region game, setting the Lady Spartans for a sectional game at Springfield Friday at 7 p.m.
Summit topped Dickson Co. 1-0 in the district game last week, with the Lady Cougars evening the score this go-around.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
