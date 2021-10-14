For over a decade, ESPN 102.5 The Game has been the official flagship radio station of the Nashville Predators.
That won’t be changing anytime soon.
The Predators announced on Thursday they had signed a multi-year extension with the station, keeping Predators hockey on the 102.5 airwaves for the foreseeable future.
"For over ten years the Predators have been the 'best' to work with,” Cromwell Media President Bud Walters said in a release. “They've brought such excitement to Nashville, and we look forward to continuing our partnership together. We are very proud to be the flagship home of the Nashville Predators Network."
The Game features Predators-specific radio shows such as Preds Insiders, hosted by Ryan Porth from 6-7 p.m. on Monday nights, Smashville Live, hosted by Chase McCabe, the Predators Official Podcast, hosted by Predators team reporter Brooks Bratten from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday mornings, and Penalty Box Radio, hosted by Justin Bradford from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday nights.
Head coach John Hynes and General Manager David Poile also make weekly appearances on the station’s morning show, Robby & Rexrode, which airs Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m., and the afternoon show, Darren, Daunic and Chase, which airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The station also features a revolving door of regular Predators contributors including:
- Pete Weber — the voice of the Preds and play-by-play announcer for all Predators radio broadcasts
- Hal Gill — former Predators defenseman and color commentator for Predators radio broadcasts
- Willy Daunic — play-by-play voice for Predators television broadcasts and co-host of Darren, Daunic and Chase
- Terry Crisp — former color commentator for Predators television broadcasts
- Chris Mason — former Predators goalie and current color commentator for Predators television broadcasts
- Darren McFarland — host of Predators pre- and post-game shows and co-host of Darren, Daunic and Chase
“We are proud of being ESPN’s No. 1 franchise in all of sports,” Nashville Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. “Working alongside Nashville’s best sports talk radio station we feel we can continue to grow our dedicated Smashville fan base. As we work to ‘Paint the Town Preds’ in 2021-22 and beyond, we are thrilled to have Cromwell Media and its entire family of radio stations at our side.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.