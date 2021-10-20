Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene has seemingly taken well to the transition from center to right wing, albeit in a small sample size.
What began as a haphazard pairing during the 2020-21 regular season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes has transformed into what appears to be a high-reward decision for head coach John Hynes.
Sliding to the wing — a move the 30-year-old Duchene has avoided for a few years — has ostensibly freed him from the burden of being the driving force for one of the Predators’ top two lines and allowed him to shift his focus to being more of a goal scorer than a playmaker.
“I’ve had discussions with Matt that if he’s not going to play center, he’d prefer to play on the right side,” Hynes said after Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Los Angels Kings. “We did that last year in the playoffs with [Forsberg and Johansen] and he’s come in and done a good job.”
Added Duchene: “I think I’m probably more of a natural centerman. But with [Ryan Johansen] and I, we kind of split a lot. Like, obviously I’m taking a lot of faceoffs, and some shifts I’m kind of playing center and I’m still able to get some speed through the middle. If you’re going to ask me what I prefer, it’s likely center. But when I play with [Filip Forsberg and Johansen], it doesn’t matter [what position I play]. I could play goalie, I mean, it’s fun to play with those two, and just to be on a line with them is great.”
The enormous potential of the Predators top line is obvious. Playing 37:34 together, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Duchene have combined for three goals, six points and 21 shots so far, including Duchene's power play goal against the Kings Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena — which was just Nashville's second power play goal this season.
The trio have matched up well against opposing teams' top lines, leading the opposition in scoring chances (14-10), high-danger chances (4-1) and high-danger goals (1-0), and they’ve started in the offensive zone 68.2 percent of the time.
“I think we’ve been good so far, but I think we’ve got another gear as a line, and we want to get to that,” Duchene said. “So, we’ve probably deserved a little more production on offense so far from what we’ve done, but we’re going to keep sticking with it and trying to get better.”
Aside from the success of the line itself, Duchene seems to have fine-tuned a few areas of his game during the offseason. Self-described as a snake-bitten player last year, Duchene has made some subtle adjustments to best eliminate many of the issues he had in 2020.
And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“It’s not so much whether he’s playing wing or center, it’s the commitment level he’s playing with,” Hynes continued. “Like his skating — you notice his speed, he’s tenacious on the puck, he’s winning battles, he’s doing little things, he’s getting scoring opportunities and he’s defensively responsible.”
Duchene’s overall offensive game looks much sharper this year than it has in his two previous seasons with the club. He’s playing smarter in transition, making better decisions with the puck, and attacking the net at a much higher rate than he has in quite some time.
Even the little things stick out, like the 58.3 percent of Duchene’s total shots that have been on goal, his winning percentage of 57.9 on faceoffs, and the fact that he only has one giveaway. He’s also averaging over three shots per game, which he hasn’t done since the 2013-14 season when he was in Colorado.
“I think Matt’s done a good job,” Hynes added. “Matt’s taken some faceoffs and doing a good job there, and even when you look at that line sometimes, he’s down low as a low center and [he and Johansen] kind of interchange together. Matt is a good enough player to play wing or center, but it’s about playing the game at a level that you need to competitively, and I think he’s doing a good job of that so far.”
