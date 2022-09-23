It's hard to call a week 3 matchup a must-win outing, but when a pair of teams with playoff aspirations are staring down a potential 0-3 record, normalcy goes out the window.
If the possibility of an 0-3 record wasn't enough for the Tennessee Titans to be concerned about during Sunday's meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders in Nashville, they will also be playing on short rest following a 41-7 shellacking at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football just six days prior.
"You have to be selective," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said during a press conference on Wednesday. "You have to try to get these guys back in here and get their bodies back. We have done that. We have lifted. We will condition, get stretched out, and get a little bit of light work in today."
But it isn't as simple as getting everyone in game-shape for the quick turnaround. With the injuries on the roster once again piling up, Vrabel and his staff are faced with the challenge of integrating new players into the system on short notice.
With the likes of Harold Landry, Elijah Moulden, Da'Shawn Hand, Trenton Cannon, Chris Jackson, Jamarco Jones, and more landing on injury reserve and Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, and Ugo Amadi potentially having long-term injuries, the Titans have had to make a flurry of recent moves to reinforce the roster.
Just this week, defensive backs Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell and tight end Kevin Rader were added to the active roster, while figures like wide receiver Josh Gordon made their on-field debut against the Bills.
"We've done it in the past, Anthony Midget and Coach Scott Booker have done a good job of getting guys ready," Vrabel said. "We'll see where they're at and see how they can help us whether that's this week or down the road."
However, even with the challenges a short week represents, quarterback Ryan Tannehill points out the silver linings both physically and mentally in having such a quick turnaround after a Bills loss that saw the starters skip the entire fourth quarter.
"You never want to come out of the game, but my body feels great," Tannehill said. "Our guys feel really good on the whole. Some guys are dealing with some things, but on the whole our guys feel really good and are excited to go out and get the ball rolling in the right direction this week.
"I'm excited to go get back on the field and play another game," Tannehill continued. "You have an outing like that, you want to get past it as quickly as you can and go get things going in the right direction."
When your opponent is confronted with the same worries of an 0-3 start as you, Tannehill says that urgency plays a bit part in making sure things head in the right direction.
You have to play with an urgency. You have to, first of all, prepare with an urgency starting today. We have got a good jump on it today, but it is about coming in with an intention and a focus and being able to execute.
"That is what it comes down to, is just doing our job, making the plays that we're supposed to make and coming out with a purpose. It requires being able to play consistently through four quarters, not just one drive, not just a half, but play for four quarters."
