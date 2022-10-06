The No. 2-seed Ravenwood Raptors defended their home turf on Thursday night, winning the District 11-AAA title with a 3-1 win over No. 4-seed Centennial.
Both squads will advance to the regional tournament by virtue of making the district championship game. Ravenwood will face the loser of the District 12-AAA championship, Nolensville vs Independence, while Centennial will take on the winner.
The Cougars struck first tonight when senior Jenna Drobny scored in just the 15th minute of action.
But just 10 minutes later, Ravenwood junior Abigail Dibble evened the game up at 1-1 by scoring off of a free kick.
The Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the second half when sophomore Addison Howell dished to senior Bella Macaso who slotted home a goal. Ravenwood had taken the lead for good.
The home team added one more goal late in the action when Macaso set up junior Gracie Hill for the Raptors' third goal of the night.
Both teams faced strong competition en route to the championship game. Centennial stunned the top-seeded Franklin Admirals in a wild outing. The two teams were tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and 5-5 at the end of overtime before the Cougars prevailed 5-3 on penalties.
Ravenwood took down arch rival Brentwood, the No. 3 seed, 3-1 in the second semifinal. Dibble, Howell, and senior Hailey Wilkinson each scored in the win.
The all-district awards were handed out in between the semifinal matches. Franklin's Avery Brown, an Ole Miss commit, was named the Player of the Year.
Ravenwood took home the rest of the individual awards with Macaso winning Offensive MVP, Leah Johnson winning Defensive MVP, and Kendall Curran winning Goalkeeper of the Year.
The other all-district honorees were Dibble, Wilkinson, and Lexi Grundler from Ravenwood, Franklin's Margaret DeFranco, Georgia Shields, Taylor Hasan, Siena Elder, and Anna Riley Meyer, Brentwood's Charlotte Lambright, Emma Pizzi, and Macie Morrison, and Centennial's Drobny, Kaitlyn Skrove, Gabrielle Boulay, and Lily Fox.
