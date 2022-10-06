The Ravenwood girls volleyball team dreamt it then accomplished it.
One of the youngest teams in the bitterly competitive District 11-AAA defeated Brentwood 25-19 in the third set to sweep the Bruins and claim a district title they set their sights on months ago.
A night after sweeping three-time state champion Franklin, the Raptors were in control from the start and never took its foot off the gas in winning three straight sets 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19.
“We struggled during district play; we have a very inexperienced team, a lot new to this stage,” Ravenwood head coach Abbey West said. “They just needed the confidence to know they are good enough. Go big or go home, and I guess they decided to go big.”
Despite the loss, Ashley Miller and Brentwood MVP winner Dylan Sulcer had strong performances.
Miller had 13 kills in the championship game Thursday, while Sulcer had two kills and three spikes.
The night belonged to Ravenwood, however, as the Raptors never lost a set and the focus was evident from the opening whistle.
The Raptors were led by district regular season and tournament MVP winner Bella LePore.
“(Controlling the game) is a huge testament to the leadership we have on the floor in Bella LePore and Reaghan Larkin. Bella has been doing a great job leading our rotations on the court. She is a great teammate.”
LePore said she was excited to continue to play with the young players who have grown up so much over the course of the season, as they now head into regional playoffs which will also include Brentwood.
“We came together as a team, and we had faith in each other,” LePore said. "Winning this award means so much because I try to give everything to my team, so at the end of the day, we can get done what we want to accomplish. No words can really express how proud I am of this team.”
Both teams reached the final in rather shocking fashion. The No. 3-seed Brentwood took down No. 2-seed Franklin, ranked eighth in the state, 3-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday by winning the final three sets.
Meanwhile, the No. 4-seed Ravenwood stunned top-seeded Nolensville, the top-ranked team in the state and three-time defending state champions, in straight sets to earn a spot in the final of arguably the toughest district in Tennessee.
Independence wins District 12-AAA championship
Over in District 12-AAA, things went more according to plan as No. 1-seed Independence swept No. 2 Summit 26-24, 25-13, 25-19 in a postseason Border Battle.
In the semifinals, the top-seeded Eagles defeated Spring Hill in straight sets (29-27, 25-12, 25-13), while Summit beat Page 3-1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23).
Now, Independence will face Brentwood in the regional tournament, and Ravenwood and Summit will square off. The winners of those matchups will advance to the sectional round where they will compete for a spot in the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.