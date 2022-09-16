Early fall has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level.
Let's take a look at some of the other latest signings from Williamson County and Nashville-area student-athletes.
All rankings are from 247Sports composite rankings.
Football
Overton senior wide receiver Delanie Majors, a three-star prospect, is joining his quarterback and teammate Ryder Hagan in staying in town. Both will suit up for Tennessee State next fall. They will potentially be joined by three-star Nolensville receiver Chance Fitzgerald. He has been offered by TSU, Ohio, Jacksonville State, and Ball State.
Blackman three-star senior tight end Ben Marshall committed to Cal.
CPA junior three-star linebacker/running back Crews Law has received an offer from Kentucky.
Three-star Page junior offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell has received offers from Arkansas, Duke, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin.
Four-star Lipscomb Academy junior linebacker Edwin Spillman has added Arkansas and Auburn to his list of offers, while three-star junior offensive tackle Brandon Solis was offered by Kansas State.
Four-star Brentwood Academy sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre has added Tennessee to his list of offers.
After de-committing from Michigan State, four-star McGavock receiver Demitrius Bell has received an offer from Georgia.
Soccer
Ravenwood junior Lexi Grundler, the District Goalkeeper of the Year last season, has committed to Michigan State.
Lipscomb Academy all-state senior midfielder/defender Bethany Guinness has committed to Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Baseball
Centennial senior pitcher Ryan Sweeney is staying in-state. The right-hander is making the short trip from Franklin to Nashville to join Trevecca.
Softball
Nolensville senior pitcher Rylan Smith, the 2022 district MVP, will be joining the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Volleyball
Centennial senior outside/rightside hitter Sydnie Waller has signed with Louisiana.
