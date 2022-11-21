The college soccer season came to an end in Nashville over the weekend as both the Lipscomb men and the Vanderbilt women bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
On Friday night, Vanderbilt faced off with No. 4-seed and No.12-ranked Northwestern in Los Angeles for a spot on the Sweet 16.
The first half was a scoreless defensive battle, with the two teams combining for just three shots on target total.
The Wildcats (16-4-2) broke through the game's scoring draught in the 54th minute when Josie Aulicino notched a goal.
Vanderbilt (12-5-4) responded just over 10 minutes later, but the goal was waved off due to an offsides call.
Northwestern notched a decisive second goal in the 81st minute as Aulicino set up Bridget Mitchell for the 2-0 lead.
Vanderbilt finally scored in the 83rd minute when Ella Shamburger slotted home a penalty, but it was too little too late. Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko finished with four saves.
After receiving a first-round bye, Lipscomb, seeded No. 9 overall nationally, hosted a second-round matchup with Western Michigan on Sunday afternoon. It was the first time any Bisons program has hosted an NCAA Tournament game.
Neither squad was able to find the back of the net for the first 70 minutes of the match despite several shots on frame from Lipscomb (14-3-2). Western Michigan (16-2-2) managed to score the game's first and only goal in the 71st minute when Daniel Nimick headed in a corner kick.
The Bisons outshot the Broncos 14 to 10, with a 7 to 4 shots-on-goal advantage. Grace Christian Academy alum Malachi Jones paced the team with five shots, including three on goal, while Jelldrick Dallman added three shots and Tyrese Spicer had two on frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.