Summit’s first-ever trip to the Class AAA Sectional didn’t go well for the Spartans.
Summit never led in a 58-41 loss at Mt. Juliet, ending the Spartans’ season Monday night.
“They were better,” Summit coach Jim Fey said. “I’m disappointed for our kids and our community. Our offense was non-existent and that’s my fault.”
Will Pruitt, a Mr. Basketball finalist and Lipscomb signee, led the Golden Bears (29-3) with 26 points.
The 6-foot-2 point guard set the tone by scoring the Bears’ first eight points.
“I liken him to Le’Veon Bell when he was doing his best for the Steelers because Bell as a running back would always be patient and wait for his holes,” Fey said. “And Will does the same thing on offense. He keeps his dribble alive, he handles the ball and he bides his time until he can make that play. As a basketball player, he is so smart.”
Fey said he wouldn’t be surprised if Pruitt wins Mr. Basketball on Tuesday although Cleveland’s JaCobi Wood has a good chance, too.
“My mindset was just to take what they give me,” Pruitt said. “They were playing off a little bit and I went and scored the ball.”
Pruitt hit 11 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the foul line. Many of his baskets came on layups.
An early injury limited Summit’s Keaten Wade to two points, well below his average.
“Keaten got his ankle turned right off the bat and that hurt him,” Fey said. “He was limping and I didn’t want to wear him out. He’s probably been our best player all year long and that was a tough thing for us to not have him at 100%.”
Tre Carlton led the Spartans (22-8) with 14 points and Destin Wade added 13.
“They had a better offense than we did,” Carlton said. “Really, the players around (Pruitt) helped him get open. They know how to screen and roll back to the ball.”
Summit made 11 turnovers in the first two quarters as Mt. Juliet took a 27-16 halftime lead.
“It was hard for us to get in the paint,” Carlton said. “They made us shoot and we like to drive more.”
Mt. Juliet closed the gaps, limiting Summit’s penetration.
The Bears advance to next week’s state tournament at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
“I think we were able to get (Will) the ball where he’s real comfortable,” Bears coach Troy Allen said. “Everything we do is to try to get him the ball on the baseline, he’s really hard to deal with down there. If you don’t go send two on him, he’s going to score on most people.”
Summit never got closer than 10 in the fourth quarter.
Coach Allen reflects on Mt. Juliet tornado damage
There were two fatalities and several buildings were destroyed in Mt. Juliet during Tuesday morning’s EF-3 tornado that brought winds up to 165 mph.
Allen lives about a half-mile from West Wilson Middle School, which will be closed for the rest of the year due to tornado damage.
His home wasn’t damaged and neither were any of his players’ houses.
“A couple of teachers lost it all,” Allen said. “Some others had a lot of damage. We were in the pantry (when the tornado struck) with the dogs. My daughter came and woke us up. You knew it was pretty serious. It looks like a bomb went off in some areas.”
