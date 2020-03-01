At some point, the night had to get better for Summit.
That moment came towards the end of an otherwise rough first half, at which point they never looked back—and with good reason to continue looking ahead.
A mid-game surge propelled the Summit Spartans to the Region 6-AAA semifinal round following a 62-47 win over Cane Ridge. Senior guard Tre Carlton had 15 points to lead a balanced Summit attack which saw seven players score and three hit double figures.
The Wade twins, Destin (10 points, fouled out) and Keaten (13 points), proved menacing both in the low post and on the glass, racking up numerous offensive rebounds in providing Summit with the necessary second chances to emerge victorious.
“The goal for the second half was simply to shoot the ball better,” Summit head coach Jim Fey told Home Page. “We made them miss shots, they are a very athletic team. We really ran our guys to the ground. They gave me everything they had. Fortunately, it was enough.”
Summit hoped for a momentum swing much earlier in the game, riding high following a win over Brentwood to take third place in the District 11-AAA tournament. That mattered little to Cane Ridge, who came out draining threes in the opening quarter. Brandon Miller (game-high 17 points) nailed three from downtown to help pace the Ravens to a 12-11 lead after one.
“We had to make a defensive adjustment because they were just raining down threes on us,” noted Fey. “Miller and (William) Forbes (16 points) were hitting them from downtown Nashville, so we had to make an adjustment.”
The lead grew as wide as eight after back to back threes by sophomore wing Ryan Oliver. before Summit finally found its groove. Carlton drained a three inside the final minute, followed by junior wing Caleb Wilson getting called for a charge on the other end. Keaten Wade converted on a three-point play to pull Summit within two heading into halftime.
“Obviously you want some momentum going into the half, since we didn’t have it before then,” noted Fey. “It was about doing what we wanted to do and not allowing them to dictate what they wanted to do.
“If we can dictate our style of play, then we’re pretty difficult to beat. If we allow the other team to go out there and change things, making us do things we may think we want to do then that really hurts us and lessens our opportunity to win.”
Summit made sure to ride the late first half hot hand into the third quarter and really through the rest of the game. Konata Werts (9 points) hit a layup on the first possession of the second half to tie the game. Destin Wade drew contact on Oliver, converting a three-point play to give Summit its first lead since the opening quarter.
A backdoor dish to Keaten Wade grew that lead to five before a three by Wilson ended a 13-0 run. Keaten Wade pulled down an offensive board off of a missed three by Carlton.
An attempted drive by Oliver caught Keaten Wade in his path down low. Yet another offensive charge was called, drawing the ire of Cane Ridge head coach Marlin Simms who was issued a technical. A three pointer by Tristan Conger (7 points) gave Summit a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter.
The lead would only continue to grow from there. Carlton and Royale Tillman (6 points) traded baskets and free throws to start the fourth before the Spartans took over for good.
A defensive shift befuddled the Ravens, whose offense went ice cold at the wrong time. The District 12-AAA number two seed missed 10 straight shots as the Spartans led by double digits for the best of the game. A dunk by Keaten Wade down the stretch gave Summit its largest lead of the night at 16, ultimately settling for a 15-point win and a date with a familiar rival in the semifinal round.
Summit will go on to face Dickson County, as the Cougars advanced following a 60-42 win over Hunter’s Lane. Dickson County entered the regional tournament as the number-one seed thanks to its narrow win over Franklin in the District 11-AAA finals less than a week ago. They reached that point after a strong second half surge to push past Summit in the district semifinals, going up 2-1 in their season series.
“They’ve had a great year, we had a great year,” Fey said of his familiar rival. “Rubber hits the road on Tuesday. We don’t feel we played our best game last weekend. But at the end of the day, we are in the region semifinals and it will be another classic between us and Dickson.”
Summit dropped a disappointing 47-38 loss in district play, only days after scoring a 10-point win in the final regular season game. While a fourth meeting within a season between two teams can create a sense of familiarity, it’s win-or-go-home this time around.
“One of us will move on and it’s going to hurt the other one knowing their season is done,” acknowledges Fey. "It hurt for Cane Ridge and I’ve had plenty of teams I’ve coached where I had to talk to those kids after a season-ending loss. It’s tough but this is a tournament sport and you got to be ready in the tournaments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.