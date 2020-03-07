The Summit Spartans basketball team fell in overtime to the Hillsboro Burros 55-43 on Friday night at Overton High School in the Region 6-AAA championship.
“Our kids played hard and stayed poised. We developed all year long and peaked at the right time,” said Hillsboro head coach Rodney Thweatt. “We came into the tournament and played three great Williamson County teams that were tough to beat, and we were able to accomplish that.”
“It was a tough game and we did not finish,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey.
The game started as a back and forth contest, with each side matching basket for basket. Hillsboro junior JP Pegues hit a three pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter, giving the Burros an 11-10 lead.
Hillsboro caught fire from behind the three point line extending the lead 21-11 in the second quarter. In the final two minutes before halftime, junior Tre Hunter, senior Hayden Bell and sophomore Tristan Conger sparked a rally to cut the Hillsboro lead to 21-20 at the break.
Each side took turns driving into the paint collecting buckets in the third quarter. Burros senior Ryan Wilcox hit a jumper ending the frame, for the go ahead basket 30-28.
The contest remained close in the fourth quarter. Hillsboro hit a deep three from Pegues to take the lead in the final minute 43-40.
Summit hit a game-tying three pointer from Carlton to knot the game at 43 in the closing seconds of regulation.
Summit had trouble getting into a rhythm in overtime due to the Burros stout defense keeping them off the boards. Hillsboro closed strong, making contested shots, taking advantage of called technical fouls, and hitting free throws to win 55-43.
“I was disappointed in the technicals,” said Coach Fey. “I don’t know that they were all correct, but that is why I had to call a timeout to make an adjustment.”
Keaten Wade led all Summit scorers with 15 points. He and his brother Destin Wade were named to the all-region tournament team.
“He (Keaten) is a tremendous basketball player,” said Coach Fey. “People mostly think of him as a football player. In my mind, he is a Division 1 basketball player. He can compete with anyone else, because he is strong and physical.”
The leading scorer for Hillsboro was junior JP Pegues with 26 points.
Hillsboro will face Northeast High School at home Monday night in sub-state competition.
“It means a lot to be a win away from Murfreesboro,” said Coach Thweatt. “We have to enjoy this tonight and then get ready to go back to work.”
Summit will travel to Mt. Juliet on Monday night for sub-state play.
