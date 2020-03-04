There was probably a lot of head scratching when Jim Fey left an established program at East Nashville to coach a relatively new one that had never made a deep run in March.
That talk might die down now after Summit earned it first region final appearance in school history with a 66-53 win over Dickson County in a 6-AAA semifinal at Overton om Wednesday night.
“I had a lot of people probably criticizing me when I left East Nashville,” Fey said. “I didn’t leave cupboard bare. Coach (Avery) Patton is doing a great job over there. (Summit) is a great place and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
East Nashville earned a spot in the Region 5-AA final with a semifinal win over Sycamore.
Summit faces Hillsboro (20-7), an overtime winner over Brentwood, in Friday night’s region championship.
Summit (22-6) finished second in the District 11-AAA regular season and third in the tournament.
The Spartans and the Cougars (24-8) split four games. Dickson won the district tournament after taking third in the regular season.
Dickson and Summit were tied at 28 late in the second quarter when the Spartans took control with a 15-0 run that stretched well into the third quarter.
“Once we hit a couple outside shots, that changed the dynamic so much because the last time we played them we couldn’t throw our butt in the ocean from the bow of the Titanic,” said Fey, whose team was held to a season-low 39 points in a district semifinal loss to Dickson. “We couldn’t make a shot and that changed the whole way we had to play.”
Summit made its shots Wednesday as Keaten Wade scored 17 points, including three 3-poiners, to lead five Spartans in double figures.
His twin, Destin, added 13; Caleb Jolley scored 12 and Tre Carlton and Konata Werts had 10 apiece.
“Making history just like football,” Destin Wade said. “This year is full of memories.”
The Wades, sophomores, led the Spartans to their first state final in football where they took second in Class 5A in December. Their season on the gridiron has earned them attention from a number of SEC teams.
Point guard Cade Purvine led the Cougars with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We just weren’t hitting shots and they were knocking down everything,” Purvine said of Summit’s 15-0 run. “We were switching or hedging a little on defense, which left their shooters wide-open and they were hitting it.”
Jett Carter added 12 for Dickson, which went 0 for 7 from the foul line.
Dickson started the season 16-1, but lost its leading scorer, DJ Stacy, to a season-ending ACL injury on Feb. 4. The Cougars slumped briefly before rebounding in the district tournament.
“I told the guys in the locker room there’s only going to be one team in the state of Tennessee in each classification who doesn’t feel like this and that’s the team who end up winning it all,” Dickson coach Hal Murrell said. “I can’t say enough about these seniors. We’ve got a lot of them. Twenty-four wins is a lot of wins and I love these guys to death.”
Dickson played from behind in the second half, forcing the Cougars to overextend their defense.
“I mean, they got a lot of easy looks,” Murrell said. “But all the credit goes to them.”
Dickson finished one win short of its first region final since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.