Summit is keeping the momentum going as it is trying to make it back to state with a 28-14 win over Columbia Central Friday night at home.
It was all quarterback Destin Wade once again for the Spartans. Wade finished with 242 yards rushing and three scores.
He also had 81 yards passing with a touchdown as well. To put things in perspective, the rest of the Summit team had just 66 yards rushing if you took away Wade’s contributions.
“We had to rely on him tonight,” said Summit coach Brian Coleman. “They packed the box on us, which is bringing a lot of pressure from the safeties and corners. That means you have to run the quarterback a little bit more with an extra blocker. He’s a Mr. Football candidate for a reason, so we had to lean on him a little bit to get this win.”
Summit started out the game on their own 31-yard line after Columbia Central did a squib kickoff. The Spartans passed the ball once during their opening drive that ended with Destin Wade finding Caleb Jolley in the back of the end zone for seven yards. This put the Spartans up 7-0 with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
Summit has not really any close games this postseason but Central kept them honest by matching their touchdown with one of their own. Brady McCanless threw his only touchdown of the night to Justin Buchmann. Buchmann found a seam and took it 80 yards to the house, tying the game at 7 with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter was dominated by Summit as Wade found the end zone once again on a rushing touchdown that was for 10 yards to close out the first half. The Spartans went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.
Columbia Central came into the second half within striking distance. After they were unable to find the end zone on the opening drive of the second half, Summit took over.
This time, Summit didn’t pass the ball and ran seven run plays before Destin Wade broke free on a 26-yard touchdown rush. The Spartans now increased the lead to 14 points with 7:16 left in the third.
Brady McCanless drove his offense down the field on the ensuing drive and showed that he can run too. He found the end zone on a one-yard line goal line scamper to bring the deficit to 21-14 with 4:06 left in the third.
This lead would hold going into the fourth quarter as it got more and more intense as the game went on.
The Lions started the fourth with the ball, but had to start it from their own one-yard line. They would make out of their end zone, but couldn’t convert at the 21-yard line on their side of the field and were forced to punt the ball.
The Spartans made sure to capitalize on the great starting field position at their 48-yard line. Wade fumbled the ball on the second play of the drive, but Sam Jewell recovered as they avoided turning the ball over to the Lions.
Two plays later, Wade found the endzone one last time on a 33-yard rushing score but was flagged for taunting. The Spartans now had a 28-14 lead with 7:50 left in the game.
The Lions had to go with bit of urgency the next drive and were stopped on three downs and punted with 6:02 left. They got the ball back with 4:21 left in the game after forcing a three and out with the defense.
This time the Lions were able to move the ball and got inside in the red zone with under three minutes in the game. McCanless got to third down and he tried to make a play and ended throwing an interception to Caleb Jolley that would end the game and secure the win.
“He’s a player man,” said Coleman. “He’s been really excited and he’s just a great kid at outside linebacker for us. He’s just a player.”
The Summit defense did well against the run tonight, allowing -29 yards rushing. However, the Spartans gave up 106 yards receiving to Central wide receiver Justin Buchmann.
The Spartans will now head to see the Beech Buccaneers at their place, who just beat Hillsboro by 36 points after being predicted as the underdog. There are just eight teams left in the Class 5A playoffs with a lot left to go before the state game.
“I think definitely we’ve got a lot to work on,” said Coleman. “The team definitely has our attention. Maybe we thought we were a little better than we were. Beech is the number one team in the state in their place, so it’s gonna be a huge challenge. We’ll just need a good week of practice and see what we can do.”
