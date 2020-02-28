True to season-long form, the Summit Lady Spartans saw their playoff run come down to the final possession.
It just wasn’t the ending they envisioned.
The Lady Spartans saw their hard-fought 2019-20 campaign come to a close, dropping a 40-39 heartbreaker to the Hillsboro Lady Burros in the Region 6-AAA quarterfinals Friday evening at John Overton High School in Nashville.
A mad dash by senior point guard Marli Andersen in the final three seconds saw her three-point attempt bounce off the glass at the buzzer.
Neither team led by more than four points at any point in a game that saw 10 ties and 15 lead changes. None were more crucial than the final one, when Hillsboro sophomore Derriona Salter sank the front end of a one-and-one with 3.1 seconds to go. The free throw was the only point she scored—but ultimately the only one to matter in a game that went down to the wire.
“I thought we played great, played really hard,” Andersen said after what was the final game of her remarkable career. “Everyone did a great job, buying in and fighting through adversity all season. The girls fought all the way, even when calls weren’t going our way.”
The potential for a nailbiter was clear from the opening tip. Sophomore guard Latisha Parris went straight to the rack to give Hillsboro the early lead, although it never had a chance to last. Andersen put Summit on the board three possessions later, followed by junior post Ellie Colson pouring in two of her game high 17 points to give Summit its first lead.
Back and forth they went, with the game fittingly tied at the end of each of the first three quarters of play. Senior guard Taylor Penning drained a three at the start of the second quarter to give Summit its biggest lead of the first half—three points. Hillsboro responded with a 5-0 run to go up 14-11, later leading 19-16 for its biggest advantage of the game.
Summit responded with a 6-0 run to go back up by three before sophomore guard Taniya Petway scored her only points of the game, a 25’ jumper to tie the game 22-22 at the half. Petway nearly made the highlight reel after banking in a shot from behind halfcourt, only for it to come after the buzzer thus negating the effort.
Still, it was a sign that there was plenty of fight in order for either team to extend the season.
“We discussed it in the locker room at halftime – the first three minutes is what changes the game,” Colson told Home Page.
Emma Kate Bratton scored her only two points of the game on Summit’s first possession of the second half, chasing down a loose ball after Colson’s shot was blocked by 6’3” freshman Latazia Williamson.
Consecutive jumpers by freshman Cori Allen (eight points) gave Hillsboro its first lead since midway through the second quarter, but Andersen nailed a three to give the lead back to Summit. Freshman guard Kamora Lockett (team high 11 points) made one of two free throws to tie the game before Colson—who just collected her third foul—scored on the next possession.
“I just had to learn to stop being a bull in a china shop,” quipped Colson. “Still play like a bull in a china shop, but with control.”
Hillsboro managed to control the ball and the clock for the final minute of the third quarter, paying off in the end as Allen hit a long jumper to produce a 29-29 tie.
“Like Coach (John) Wild says, we just had to find a way to battle through adversity,” noted Andersen. “It was that way all through this year and all through (this) game.”
Summit fought their way to an early lead to start the fourth quarter of the game—and the final one of their season. Colson and Penning combined to put the Lady Spartans ahead 33-29 – the largest lead either team would enjoy all game. A quick basket by Trechelle Burch helped stop the bleeding, only for Colson to score on the next possession to put Summit back ahead by four.
Steals on consecutive possessions by Williamson—including one where she dove across the court to wrestle the ball away from Penning—provided the very spark the Lady Burros sought to close strong.
“It was such a great game, they fought the entire way,” Hillsboro head coach Cherish Stringfield told Home Page. “I told our girls we had to do the little things to make the difference in this game. So, a 6’3” kid like Tazia diving like that to get that ball, that’s what it takes to win a game like this.”
After trading baskets, Hillsboro pushed past a missed three-pointer by Allen to score four straight – freshman point guard Kamil Washum (five points) converting both free throws and Lockett racing to the hoop after picking off an errant pass to tie the game.
Andersen drove to the basket on the next possession to give Summit its final lead of the game, only for Hillsboro to respond on a basket by Allen to once again tie the game at 39-39 with roughly one minute to go.
Summit had a chance to steal a win and advance to the semifinals, only for its own aggression to cost the team in the end. A scramble for a loose ball resulted in sophomore Claudette Runk (four points) colliding with Salter under the basket.
What appeared to be incidental contact to the untrained eye was instead whistled as a foul, putting Salter on the line with 3.1 seconds to go.
“I was nervous,” Salter admitted afterward. “But I was glad they called a timeout, it really calmed me down going back out there.”
Salter made the front end of the one-and-one, though missing the second one—while not intentional—worked to Hillsboro’s advantage. Summit was pressed with a one-point deficit and without a timeout to stop the running clock. Andersen sprinted down the court as fast as she could, only for her shot to fall short as time expired.
It ended the Lady Spartans’ season at 16-14, though for its senior leaders a lifetime of memories.
“I’m so grateful to have even made it to this point, making it out of the district tournament and playing in the regionals in my senior year,” notes Andersen. "It was pretty amazing. The outcome obviously wasn’t what I wanted it to be but I’m very grateful for the captains I got to lead with.”
Hillsboro (21-9) advance to the Region 6-AAA semifinals, where they will face the Page Lady Patriots (22-2) who expanded on their District 11-AAA title with a 80-22 drubbing of MacGavock High School on Friday.
