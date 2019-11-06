After a strong football season with the Spartans, Summit receiver George Odimegwu has picked his college destination.
The senior said this week that he will be attending East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn., for his next football opportunity.
"First, I want to thank my mom and dad for believing in me and helping me throughout the recruiting process," he said in his social media post announcing his choice.
"Secondly, I want to thank Brian Coleman and his coaching staff for coaching me the past 4 years."
The team switched Odimegwu from running back to receiver in the offseason and have seen him flourish in the move.
24/7 Sports had him rated as a three-star prospect and said he also had offers on the table from Western Kentucky, Howard and Illinois State.
He and the Spartans will begin their playoff journey this week in a trip to Gallatin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.