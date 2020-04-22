Summit and Spring Hill High School's volleyball teams are joining forces for a good cause.
The teams, along with M1 Volleyball Club, are going to be hosting a food drive to benefit the Spring Hill-based The Well Outreach on Saturday, April 25, at the various high school's parking lots from 10 a.m. to noon.
Boxes and trucks will be onsite at both locations to take the non-perishable donations.
If you're unable to make it to a donation site, it can be arranged for your donated items to be picked up at your place of residence.
Items on The Well's wish list are as follows:
- Ramen
- Beef stew
- Chili
- Mayo
- Pancake mix
- Syrup
- Cereals
- Tuna
- Instant potatoes
- Stuffing
- Soups
Other items those hoping to help can bring include:
- Canned Goods
- Pineapple
- Baked Beans
- Can Chicken
- Boxed Goods
- Variety Pack Oatmeal
- Brown & White Rice
- Bagged Goods
- 1 LB Great northern beans
- 1 LB Brown Rice
For more information on the event, email admin@M1VBC.com or visit www.M1VBC.com.
