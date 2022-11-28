The Tennessee Titans may have downplayed Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium as a revenge game, but that’s exactly what it was.
The 20-16 loss highlighted exactly what was already known about the Titans — if Derrick Henry can be contained, the Titans offense has a difficult time adapting.
Henry was limited to just 38 yards on 17 carries, and his 2.2 yards per carry is his lowest since a 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and just the third time he’s been held to 2.2 yards per carry or fewer since taking over as Tennessee’s starting running back in 2018.
Below are the things that stood out — good and bad — from the Titans’ Week 12 loss to the Bengals:
Bad: Mike Vrabel got outcoached
Vrabel is clearly among the top tier of NFL head coaches, but on Sunday Zac Taylor clearly got the best of him.
In the fourth quarter, Vrabel made two questionable calls on back-to-back drives. First, he cost the Titans a timeout when he challenged what appeared to be a clear 16-yard reception by Trenton Irwin on third-and-12. The Bengals scored on the next play.
“I thought I saw the ball moving,” he said of why he challenged the play. “Figured either way, it was probably a decent time to reset the defense. …Didn't have a great view upstairs, that one is on me not (John) Streicher. There wasn't really a replay.”
Then on Tennessee’s next drive, Vrabel elected to kick a 38-yard field goal and trust his defense to get the ball back instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Cincinnati 20 with 6:07 left in the game.
“[We were] just trying to secure some points and get a stop,” Vrabel said of his decision to kick the field goal instead of go for it on fourth down. “…Fourth-and-5, we were just trying to just make it closer for Caleb (Shudak). The third-and-long, the process was that we could get it stopped and have a chance to either win the game or tie it.”
A few other of his oversights included failing to give the ball more to Dontrell Hilliard and Hassan Haskins despite Henry averaging just 2.2 yards per carry and only mustering nine yards in three trips to the red zone.
Good: Things appear to be clicking for Treylon Burks
After totaling just 153 yards receiving in his first five NFL games, Burks has 181 over his last two games, and he’s recorded a reception of 50 yards or more in back-to-back outings.
Burks’ 9.5 yards of average cushion (distance between WR and defender covering them) was the third-most and his 17.2 air yards per target were the fourth-most of all pass catchers in Week 12, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
The rookie wideout has seemingly developed a nice rapport with Tannehill over the last handful of games, and he’s showing flashes of the big-play ability that teams fell in love with during the pre-draft process. He’s not on A.J. Brown’s level by any means, but Burks at least appears to be heading in the right direction.
“He has [made deep catches] multiple times in practice and a few times in the games so far,” Tannehill said of Burks. “There is a lot of confidence going his way. …He is doing a good job not only on the down the field plays for us, but with understanding what we're doing underneath. …His confidence is growing and my confidence in him is definitely growing.”
Bad: Titans remain offensively challenged
While Ryan Tannehill has looked fantastic since returning from a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago, if Henry isn’t gashing defenses for 100 yards or more, the Titans offense becomes all the more vulnerable.
It’s not that Tennessee’s offense lacks playmakers — Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Austin Hooper and Chig Okonkwo have all had their moments this season — it’s that offensive coordinator Todd Downing seemingly doesn’t have the wherewithal to effectively use them. These are the kinds of players Arthur Smith would have killed for when he was running the offense.
Aside from last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers, the Titans play calling has been suspect this season, to say the least. Twelve weeks into the season, and the Titans should be averaging more than 175 yards passing per game.
Good: Ryan Tannehill’s revival
In the three games since returning from injury, Tannehill has thrown for 255, 333, and 291 yards, respectively, with four touchdowns, just one turnover, and he’s only been sacked five times. In the previous eight games before Tannehill’s ankle injury, the Titans had 250 yards passing or more just twice.
Tannehill has also done a great job of spreading the ball around. Seven or more players have had a reception in each of the last three games, and each of the Titans top three receivers — Woods, Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — have recorded multiple receptions in every game since Tannehill has been back.
There’s still plenty of room for improvement — Tennessee has the 29th-ranked passing offense — but the way the last three games have gone at least offers hope that the passing game is trending upward.
Bad: Defense allowing chunk plays too easily
Without Denico Autry, the Titans pass rush didn’t generate as much pressure as it has in recent weeks, and in turn, Joe Burrow had more time to throw than perhaps any other quarterback the team has faced this season.
The result? Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, Samaje Perine, and Trayveon Williams all had receptions of 20 or more yards, and Burrow had 12 combined plays that went for 10 or more yards. On both Cincinnati touchdown drives, the Bengals had multiple passes of 15 or more yards, and they had pass plays of 20 or more yards on three of their four scoring drives.
