Maybe the issues with the 2020 Tennessee Titans defense weren’t all Shane Bowen’s fault after all.
Over the past four weeks — against the likes of Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz and Josh Allen, who ranked second, third, seventh and 12th in the NFL in passing yards, respectively — Tennessee recorded six interceptions and 13 sacks while allowing 271 yards passing per game with a 62.4 completion percentage and a 77.3 quarterback rating.
In Sunday night’s 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Titans defense sacked Stafford a season-high five times and intercepted him twice as he had his worst game to date as a member of the Rams.
“Shane called a great game,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “All the credit goes to the players, obviously. The impact that the [defensive] front had and the pressure, forced them into some bad decisions.
“I think that that group is really playing with a lot of confidence right now to be able to come in here and play the way they did and hold them to field goals. They played great in the red zone — all those situations where we had it was third down or red zone, we came up big and that’s been an improvement for us this year.”
The Titans entered Week 9 leading the NFL in total QB pressures (95) and tied for the third-most QB hurries (46) and the fifth-most QB knockdowns (31). Tennessee is also tied for the fourth-most passes defensed (38) and seventh-lowest completion percentage (63) allowed this season.
Those numbers are made all the more impressive by the fact that the defense doesn’t blitz often, just 21.5 percent of the time (10th-fewest in the NFL).
Against the Rams, the Titans’ front seven was responsible for most of Stafford’s peril, led by the team’s three-headed pass rushing monster of Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Harold Landry.
Simmons had a career-high 10 pressures to go along with four QB hits, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Autry added five QB pressures, three QB hits and 1.5 sacks, while Landry had 0.5 sacks and three QB hits.
Autry and Simmons have been so unrelenting, in fact, that the duo rank No. 1 and 2 in pressures since Week 6, according to NFL NextGen Stats. Simmons has 27 pressures and Autry 20 pressures during that span. In fact, Landry (47) has the third-most total pressures in the NFL this season, and Simmons (42) and Autry (42) are tied for the fifth.
Tennessee has also had multiple sacks in four of its past five games.
“[Simmons is] a fantastic person, leader and contributor for us since the day that we drafted him,” Vrabel said. “He’s really playing with a lot of confidence, and I think that his technique is what’s improved. He was always just a big, powerful, play-hard, be-disruptive player and I think we’re all starting to see some of the technique that those guys up front are coaching him and he’s feeling some confidence that it works.”
Added Simmons: “I don’t rush by myself. My mindset is always come out and attack the line of scrimmage. Props to the defensive line, we rush together, we play together, and you don’t get sacks unless all 11 on the field are on the same page.”
While the QB pressures and pass rushing numbers jump off the page, the Titans secondary deserves its due as well. Without Kristian Fulton and Caleb Farley, Bowen and Vrabel have been able to piece together a patchwork defensive backfield with the likes of Elijah Molden, Chris Jackson, Chris Jones and Dane Cruikshank.
The Titans secondary has an interception in seven of their nine games, including one in six straight. Safety Kevin Byard has been the catalyst of the suddenly turnover-hungry unit, recording an interception in four of his past five outings and forcing a turnover in six of the team’s nine games.
Byard had the game-winning interception two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts and he recorded the first-ever pick-6 of his NFL career against the Rams on Sunday. David Long Jr. had the Titans’ other interception in the first quarter that led to Tennessee’s first touchdown of the game.
“Obviously, I know all the talk in the offseason was about me having a down year and all that,” Byard said. “But I just wanted my mind to understand that if I continue to do what I’m doing … the turnovers weren’t there last year, but they’re coming in bunches right now. So, I’ll keep doing what I’m doing and let [the media] dissect who’s the best [safety] in the league right now. Honestly, I’m just trying to be the best guy I can for my defense.”
Over the past four games, the Titans have held the NFL’s No. 4, 5, 8 and 15 scoring offenses to just 20.2 points per game.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.