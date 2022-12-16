The Tennessee Volunteers will have a few starting positions to fill next season after a trio of Vols announced this week they were declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman revealed they will sit out Tennessee’s Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on Dec. 30, while offensive tackle Darnell Wright disclosed that he plans to play in UT’s final game.
“This place and my teammates have given me so much,” Wright tweeted. “Therefore, I can’t wait to take the field again one more time in the Orange and White in the Orange Bowl on December 30.”
“Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be — among the best in the country — through hard work and perseverance,” Hyatt tweeted. “… I have tried to the best of my ability to honor those who have come before me and pay it forward for those who will come after. The Volunteer spirit will remain with me forever as I pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”
Hyatt, a unanimous All-American, first team All-SEC selection and Biletnikoff Award winner, led the FBS with 15 touchdown catches and ranked fourth with 1,267 yards and 10th with 18.9 yards per reception.
A season after his breakout 64-reception, 1,081-yard, 12-touchdown season, Tillman totaled just 37 receptions, 417 yards and three touchdowns in just six games this season.
Hyatt is the No. 6-ranked wideout in the 2023 draft class, and Tillman No. 8, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Both are projected to be second-round picks by draft experts.
Wright was UT’s starting left tackle in 2021 but moved back to right tackle this season, in which he didn’t allow a sack. A first team All-SEC selection, Wright also accepted an invitation to pay in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.
Wright is projected to be a second- or third-round selection by most draft experts. Kiper Jr. has Wright ranked just outside of the top 10 tackles in the 2023 draft class.
