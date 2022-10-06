A pair of Tennessee Titans are getting involved in some Thursday Night Lights action this week as Ugo Amadi and Theo Jackson, both John Overton High School alums, are set to serve as guest captains for the Bobcats as they take on Cane Ridge this week.
Overton (5-1) and Cane Ridge (6-1) are two of the best Metro public school teams this season, so the matchup is an anticipated district outing. It is also part of the NFL franchise's ‘Titans Friday Night Lights’ High School Football series.
Amadi, in his fourth NFL season, landed with his hometown Titans in August when the defensive back was traded for the second time in 10 days. Amadi was traded first from the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him out of Oregon in 2019, and then from the Seahawks to the Titans in an exchange of 2024 draft picks.
Amadi has played 49 games in his NFL career, totaling 130 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception.
Jackson was drafted by his local team in the sixth round of this spring's NFL Draft after a four-year career with the Tennessee Vols. The safety, who was a second-team All-SEC performer last season with the Vols, has yet to suit up in a game as part of the active roster.
