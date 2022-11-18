Hours after the Tennessee Titans 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday at Lambeau Field, offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff confirmed.
He was cited for a DUI and speeding and booked in the Williamson County jail around 4:30 a.m. He posted bond and was released at 6:46 a.m.
According to the arrest report, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer noticed Downing’s car traveling at a high rate of speed on I-65 near the Moores Lane exit and that Downing showed “obvious signs of impairment” after pulling him over.
The Titans team planed departed from Green Bay a little after midnight and touched down in Nashville around 2 a.m.
Per the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Downing could be subject to a three-game suspension without pay for a first time DUI offense.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
