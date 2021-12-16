The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has had a difficult time keeping quarterback Ryan Tannehill off the grass this year.
The veteran QB has been sacked 37 times — third-most in the NFL — and the Titans have only had one game this year where the offensive line didn’t surrender a sack.
So, it makes sense why Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is receiving the lion’s share of Tennessee’s attention heading into Sunday’s game at Heinz Field. After all, the fifth-year linebacker is leading the NFL with 16 sacks through 11 games — his fourth straight season with 13 or more sacks.
He’s only had three games this year where he didn’t record a sack.
“I think the best way to describe T.J. is he’s a very slippery player,” Titans tackle Taylor Lewan said. “He does a great job of manipulating the balance of offensive tackles. He’s got a great spin move; he’s got a double-arm swipe with a dip and then if you get your hands on him, he does a great job of changing his angle and getting that hand off him. He’s a relentless football player that deserves a lot of credit for all of the success he’s had.”
Watt has been nearly unblockable since entering the NFL in 2017, leading the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020 and tying for fourth in 2019 with 14.5. This season, he’s not only getting to the quarterback, he’s bringing the ball back with him. Watt is tied for the second-most forced fumbles (four), and he leads the league with two fumble recoveries.
“They fly around,” Tannehill said. “Aggressive linebackers … Their front is fast and aggressive. [T.J.] Watt is coming off of the edge, [Cameron] Heyward on the onside, just an overall tough defense. They play a bunch of different fronts in base defense. They are going to give you every look in the book and make it tough on communicating.”
Pittsburgh also has the second-most sacks (37) and tackles for loss (72), and the team has 77 QB hits this year. The Steelers also rank just outside the top 10 in blitz percentage (26.1).
All not exactly inspiring numbers if you’re Tannehill, who’s afforded just 2.3 seconds in the pocket per drop back this season, tied for the fourth-lowest. He’s also been hit 50 times (fifth-most), blitzed 127 times (10th-most) and pressured on 22.8 percent of his drop backs, according to Pro Football Reference.
What makes Watt so dangerous is the rest of the Steelers’ front seven can also bring the heat. Thirty-four of Pittsburgh’s 37 sacks have come from defensive linemen or edge rushers. Defensive end Cameron Heyward has 6.5 sacks and defensive tackle Chris Wormley has five.
“Some teams will do it, and Pittsburgh is included, with putting five or six bigs on the field and then walk Watt around,” Tannehill said. “[They] make you account for a big guy in a situation, in a place or a spot that big guy isn’t normally. It makes it tough for the offensive line in communicating and to know who they are going to.”
