The NFL announced the rosters for the reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl games on Wednesday night, and three Tennessee Titans were among those chosen.
Running back Derrick Henry (third selection), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (second selection) and long snapper Morgan Cox (fifth selection) were named to the AFC roster, while safety Kevin Byard, center Ben Jones, rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse and special teams standout Dylan Cole were all named alternates.
Henry leads the NFL in carries (296), yards after contact (1,079) and runs of 40 or more yards (3), and he ranks second in rushing yards (1,303), yards per game (93.1) and runs of 20 or more yards (9). He is third in touchdowns (12) and fourth in missed tackles forced (54).
Among defensive tackles, Simmons ranks second in hurries (34), fifth in pressures (47) and run stop win rate (42 percent), and sixth in sacks (8) and tackles for loss (9).
Who should have made it
Of the snubs Tennessee had, Stonehouse may be the most egregious. After beating out three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern in training camp, Stonehouse leads the NFL in punt yards (4,075) and average yards per punt attempt (53.6), and he ranks second in touchbacks (8), third in net yardage (44.5), and fifth in punts inside the 20 (29).
Among centers with 370 or more snaps, Jones is tied for the fourth-fewest hurries (7) and pressures allowed (10), tied for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed (1), and he’s tied for eighth-fewest hits allowed (2).
Typically ranking among the top safeties every year, Byard leads the Titans in tackles (88) and interceptions (2), and he’s one of just three Tennessee defensive backs to allow a completion percentage below 70 on 100 or more coverage snaps.
Defensive end Denico Autry’s case was hampered by injuries, but despite playing in just 10 games, Autry’s numbers are still among some of the top edge rushers in the league, ranking 16th in hits (10), 24th in pressures (44), 25th in hurries (27) and 26th in sacks (7).
This season marks the first time the All-Star celebration will shift from a traditional 11-on-11 exhibition game to a skills-based competition and a game of non-contact flag football coached by former Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.
