Filip Forsberg often draws a crowd whenever he has the puck anywhere near the offensive zone.
Fortunately for Philip Tomasino, the four New York Rangers that were focused on Forsberg in the corner left him skating uncontested in between the faceoff dots, allowing him to score one of the easiest wrist-shot goals he’ll likely ever have.
It was the only goal in the Predators’ 1-0 win over the Rangers Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and it was Tomasino’s second game winner since making his NHL debut on Oct. 14.
“There was a lot of guys in front of the net there,” Tomasino laughed. “I kind of just saw an opening and just floated in a little bit. It was a great play by Forsberg there to find me all alone and I just tried to get one in. I was lucky enough to beat everyone. It was a big goal for our team, and a big goal for myself, for sure.”
Tomasino has been a pleasant surprise for the Predators this year, tying Mikael Granlund, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin for the fifth-most goals on the team (5) and ranking eighth on the team in points (9).
The 20-year-old rookie has spent a majority of the season in a bottom-six role, but with a recent injury to Predators’ leading goal scorer Matt Duchene, who’s missed the last two games, Tomasino has been the beneficiary of an opportunity falling into his lap.
Tomasino has taken Duchene’s place on the second line next to Forsberg and Granlund, and the results speak for themselves. Aside from the game-winning goal against the Rangers on Sunday, Tomasino picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
He’s also seen his average ice time jump by nearly a full minute and a half, and he played a career-high 15:16 against the Rangers.
“It sucks that [Duchene] has been injured, but it’s kind of given me a chance to be with two of our top guys and I think it’s been awesome,” Tomasino said. “I’ve learned so much from them, I always talk to them on the bench and on the ice, so it’s been a lot of fun. I think we’ve clicked pretty well, but it’s really cool to get a chance to play with those guys, and it’s definitely really easy getting open and they always find you.”
Among rookies, Tomasino is tied for the second-most game-winning goals and he ranks seventh in power play points, eighth in goals, 15th in points, and 19th in shots. All are pretty impressive numbers considering Tomasino ranks 64th in average ice time.
Proving he can be trusted with an increased role offensively, Tomasino’s performance may compel John Hynes to find a way to keep Tomasino in the Predators’ top six when Duchene returns.
