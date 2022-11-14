Vanderbilt women's soccer upset No. 25-ranked Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 1-0 win on the road. The Tigers, who were the No. 5 seed in the UCLA Bracket, had not lost since September.
The Commodores (12-4-4) will next be headed to Los Angeles to take on No. 12 Northwestern on Nov. 18 for a second-round matchup. The No. 4-seeded Wildcats defeated SIUE 3-0 in the first round.
Graduate senior Peyton Cutshall broke the draw after 60 minutes of scoreless action. In the 61st minute, Abi Brighton sent in a corner that Cutshall headed home as the eventual game-winner. The goal was Cutshall's fifth of the season and the assist was Brighton's fifth of the season as well.
Cutshall led the Vanderbilt attack with three shots (one on goal), while First-Team All-SEC honoree Raegan Kelley took two shots with one landing on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko made six saves to keep Clemson out of the net her fourth shutout of the season.
Vanderbilt will now advance to the second round for the seventh time in program history and for the fourth time in six seasons under current head coach Darren Ambrose.
Elsewhere around the state, Memphis upset No. 10-ranked and No. 2-seeded Saint Louis 1-0 on the road, while No. 22-ranked and No. 6-seeded Tennessee was knocked off at home in extra time by Xavier 4-1.
Next up for the Tigers will be a date with 7-seeded Mississippi State next weekend.
