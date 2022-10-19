It was another full slate of action at the TSSAA volleyball state tournament in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, and Battle Ground Academy came away as the day's big winners.
The Wildcats (36-4) defeated Goodpasture 3-1 in the Division II-A semifinals at MTCS. Afterwards, the Cougars (34-5) won 3-1 over MTCS (34-11) in an elimination game, setting up another matchup between the two teams in Thursday's championship game, which is set to take place at 11 a.m. at MTCS.
It will be the third postseason outing between the two powerhouses in the last two weeks. BGA also won 3-1 in the Middle Region championship last week. They are the last two DII-A state champions, with BGA having won in 2021.
Goodpasture had the upper hand in a highly competitive first set on Wednesday, which they eventually won 27-25.
The Cougars also led the second set 13-9 before BGA pulled even at 16-16, coming back to win 25-23.
BGA then dominated the third set, winning 25-9, before finishing things off in the fourth set with a 25-19 win.
Senior Addison Atkins led the way with 19 kills, while senior Kyra Hampton dished out 37 assists, and senior Isabelle Northam had 38 digs.
BGA enters the championship having won 12 games in a row, dating back to a Sept. 17 loss to Nolensville.
In the Class AAA bracket, Brentwood (34-11) lost to Collierville 3-1 (26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23). The Bruins will be taking on Houston in an elimination game tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at Rockvale.
Houston (28-12) swept Lebanon (21-10) on Wednesday in an elimination match.
Hillsboro (25-8) was also swept by Cleveland on Wednesday. The Burros will face elimination on Thursday at noon against the winner of West Ridge and Maryville.
In Division II-AA, Ensworth (17-16) was swept by Knoxville Catholic in an elimination outing late Wednesday night.
Other local updates include Eagleville (31-12) losing 3-1 to Summertown in Class A and Murfreesboro Central (24-16) falling to Greeneville 3-1 in an elimination outing for Class AA.
