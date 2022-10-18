The 2022 TSSAA state volleyball tournament got underway on Tuesday, and it was a good day for Williamson County schools.
The day started off with Battle Ground Academy (35-4) sweeping Middle Tennessee Christian School 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 despite the match taking place at MTCS.
The win, the Wildcats fourth over MTCS this season, advances BGA to the Division II-A semifinals where they will face Goodpasture (33-4) on Wednesday morning at 9:30 at MTCS.
BGA and Goodpasture recently squared off in the Middle Region championship game where the Wildcats prevailed in four sets. The teams have won each of the past two DII-A state titles, with BGA winning the program's first state trophy last season and Goodpasture winning it all in 2021.
Senior Gillian Baisden led the team with 13 kills, while fellow senior Addison Atkins had 12.
Senior Kyra Hampton handed out a team-best 31 assists, while senior Isabelle Northam notched 22 digs.
Down 21-20 in the first set, BGA closed on a 5-0 run to go up 1-0. An 8-1 run sparked a second set win, while the third set saw the Wildcats win by double-digits.
MTCS (34-11) survived an elimination game with a sweep of Boyd Buchanan to advance to day two.
In Class AAA, Brentwood (34-10) swept West Ridge (25-11) at Rockvale High School to advance day two of action.
The Bruins and the Wolves went back and forth in the first set. It was all tied up at 22-22 before Brentwood closed out with the final three points.
The Bruins controlled most of the second set, winning 25-20, and then dominated the last set to the tune of 25-9.
Brentwood will face Collierville (35-8) at noon on Wednesday at Rockvale.
Senior Ashley Miller led with 14 kills, while freshman Daisy Oatsvall added nine and senior Dylan Sulcer had seven.
Elsewhere in AAA action, Hillsboro (24-7) defeated Lebanon in five sets 12-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21, 15-13. The Burros will face Cleveland at Rockvale at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lebanon (21-9) will battle Houston (27-12) in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon.
In Division II-AA, Ensworth (17-15) fell to Baylor (34-6) in five sets 14-25, 25-9, 25-18, 18-25, 15-11.
The Tigers will face the loser of Knoxville Catholic and Briarcrest in an elimination game later tonight, approximately at 7:30 p.m. at MTCS.
Other local results from day one include Murfreesboro Central (24-15) falling to East Hamilton in five sets in Class A and Eagleville (31-11) defeating CSAS in three sets in Class AA.
