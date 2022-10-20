Brentwood v Rockvale 2022-7.jpg
Hamilton M Masters

Brentwood volleyball entered Thursday with a near-Herculean effort on the to-do list: win three state tournament games in one day to advance to the 2022 TSSAA Class AAA state championship game.

The Bruins (36-12) nearly did just that, falling short of their goal by losing to Collierville (38-9) in five sets 15-12 in the state semifinals. 

Set one was a battle back and forth that eventually went beyond the 25-point threshold until Collierville prevailed 27-25. 

In set two, Brentwood used an early 7-1 run to propel themselves to a commanding 25-15 win.

The Bruins also jumped out to a lead in set three, leading as much as 8-3 early on, but Collierville knotted things up at 18-18 before eventually winning 25-21.

Brentwood again started off with a lead in set four, but the score remained within a couple of points until midway through the set when the Bruins pulled away to tie the series at 2-2 with a 25-20 win. 

Set five saw Brentwood lead early and briefly at 4-3, but once Collierville gained control the Bruins never regained the lead despite cutting the deficit to one point on multiple occasions. The Dragons won 15-12 to clinch a berth in the state final.

Collierville will face Cleveland in the Class AAA championship final on Friday at 4 p.m. 

Earlier on Thursday, Brentwood swept Houston 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 in the morning slot, which was quickly followed by another sweep, this time of Hillsboro, in the afternoon slot 25-23, 25-20, 25-19. 

In all, Brentwood did not lose a single set to anyone but Collierville over the three days of action in Murfreesboro. 

Brentwood ends their season having nearly pulled off a miracle three-wins-in-one-day run. It was a welcome sight after the Bruins missed the state tournament altogether last season, ending a nine-year streak of reaching that point. 