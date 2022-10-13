After duking it out for the Region 6 crown on Tuesday night, Battle of the Woods rivals Brentwood and Ravenwood took on a new set of opponents in the sectional round on Thursday night with a state tournament bid on the line.
Brentwood (33-10) swept District 9 champion and Region 5 runner-up Station Camp (26-10) 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 at home to earn the 29th state tournament bid in program history.
Region MVP Ashley Miller led the team with 10 kills in the win, while fellow all-region honoree Dylan Sulcer handed out a team-best 28 assists.
The Bruins will advance to the Class AAA state playoffs in Murfreesboro, which will be held at Rockvale High School. Their opponent has yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, Ravenwood (13-12) had to travel to play the District 10 and Region 5 champions Hillsboro (21-7).
After getting hot at the perfect time for an impressive postseason run, the Raptors finally ran out of steam falling in five sets 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 13-15.
It was a major moment for the Burros, who not only took out the defending state runner-up Raptors, but earned their first state tournament bid since 1982.
Brentwood Academy (13-9) also fell one game short of the state tournament on Thursday night, losing to Knoxville Catholic (26-11) in three sets.
Other Nashville-area teams to qualify for the state tournament include Lebanon in Class AAA, Murfreesboro Central in Class AA, and Eagleville in Class A.
Several more local schools will be competing for bids on Saturday in Division II-A and Division II-AA including Goodpasture, MTCS, BGA, Harpeth Hall, Ensworth, and Father Ryan.
