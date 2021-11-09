As expected, the Tennessee Titans didn’t completely abandon the run game in their 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
But the running back-by-committee approach didn’t exactly yield inspiring results.
And while none of Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson or D’Onta Foreman was expected to replace the production lost with Derrick Henry’s potential season-ending injury, they left much to be desired.
The trio combined for 69 yards on 26 carries. It was the fewest rushing yards the Titans have had in a win since Sept. 23, 2012, when they had 59 in a 44-41 overtime win over the Detroit Lions.
Henry himself averaged 117 yards and six first downs per game while breaking off 4.3 yards per carry before his injury. McNichols, Peterson and Foreman averaged an insignificant 2.6 yards per carry and had just four first-down runs between them.
But each back’s usage going forward won’t necessarily look like it did against the Rams on Sunday, according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
“I think [the RB rotation was] a little bit of just how the game was going,” Vrabel said on Monday. “We will see where that goes this week. I thought they all did some things well and there are some things that they will have to look at and improve and obviously we will have to be able to block better for everybody.”
Foreman had the fewest carries of the group (5), but his 29 yards rushing led the team. His physical style of running the ball may best suit the team in the long run as he’s the closest physically to Henry.
McNichols had 24 yards rushing on seven carries, and his 14-yard run in the final minute of the second quarter was the longest run of any Titans tailback this season not named Derrick Henry.
Peterson had a team-high 10 carries, but his 21 yards rushing were the fewest of the three. He did, however, score a touchdown in the fourth quarter that tied him with Walter Payton for 11th all-time and put him one away from tying Jim Brown for 10th all-time.
"All three of those guys played a role, played their game, and made some plays off the top of my head that helped us win,” Vrabel said. “Jeremy did that catching the ball, screens, good runs. D’Onta had a couple good runs. Obviously, Adrian was able to help us get in the endzone.”
While the defense willed Tennessee to a win, and Ryan Tannehill did just enough through the air to take some of the pressure off, the Titans need more from their running backs. And they know it.
“I felt like [our performance] was OK,” Peterson said after the game. “I think we left a lot out there as a running back group. I know I did as well. As we continue to get practice and get reps in, we’ll continue to build that chemistry with those guys up front.”
All things considered, it’s difficult to knock Tennessee too much given the circumstances.
Peterson had just three practices with the team before taking the field on Sunday for his first game in over 10 months, and Foreman hadn’t played in a game in nearly a full calendar year. Tennessee was also without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan and starting right guard Nate Davis.
The true test for the Titans comes this Sunday when they face the Saints. New Orleans has the NFL’s best run defense, surrendering just 73.8 rush yards per game.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
