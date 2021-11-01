For the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry appeared to be bullet proof.
While other elite runners such as Christian McCaffery and Nick Chubb were sidelined with various injuries, Henry was nearly doubling their workload and seemed to rarely ever show signs of fatigue.
But somewhere in the first quarter of the Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, Henry suffered a foot injury that hobbled him for the rest of the game. Then Monday morning, it was reported that Henry’s injury could be season ending.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, which was later confirmed by the Associated Press. Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Henry broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Henry will have surgery on Tuesday morning and said they have no timetable for his return, although he's expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks, meaning he could return in the playoffs.
“I know that he’ll do everything that he can to get himself back to be able to help this football team, and whenever that is, that’s when it will be,” Vrabel said. “We know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him and it’ll be important to our team, and we will have to move on unfortunately without him here in the short-term and not look back.”
The 27-year-old leads the NFL in rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10) and is just 63 yards shy of his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season. The 350-yard gap between Henry and the league’s second-leading rusher, Nick Chubb, is substantial.
Where does this leave the Titans?
Tennessee’s depth at running back behind Henry is virtually nonexistent. Darrynton Evans, the team’s 2020 third-round pick, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, leaving Jeremy McNichols as the lone back on the Titans’ roster. He ranks second on the team in receptions (21) and third in receiving yards (203).
Undrafted free agent Mekhi Sargent was released on Oct. 23 but added to the practice squad three days later.
Multiple sources indicated the Titans are scheduled to workout free agent running back Adrian Peterson. The 36-year-old has a similar between-the-tackles running style as Henry and could serve as an adequate replacement.
Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time rusher with 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns, played in 10 games with the Detroit Lions last season. He totaled 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries (3.9 yards per carry) in 16 games, including 10 starts.
He’s only two years removed from his last 1,000-yard rushing season (with the Washington Football Team) and he’s had at least five or more rushing touchdowns in four of the last six years.
Other available options via trade include Denver’s Melvin Gordon, New York’s Tevin Coleman, Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones, Atlanta’s Mike Davis, Seattle’s Rashaad Penny, and Indianapolis’ Marlon Mack, although that one is unlikely as the Colts probably want no part in helping out the team that just swept them and essentially knocked them out of the playoffs.
Is the season in jeopardy?
If you believe the likes of over-reactionary, hot-take-armed national media like Stephen A. Smith and the like, then yes. If you consider yourself to be a much more reasonable person, then no.
While the Titans will have a bear of a time winning the AFC against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals without their do-it-all running back, the AFC South is all but theirs. They swept the season series with the Colts and have an 18-point win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to their credit.
Tennessee has one more meeting with Jacksonville (Dec. 12) and two with the Houston Texans (Nov. 21 and Jan. 9), but both are a combined 2-13 currently and shouldn’t pose much of a threat to the Titans, even without Henry.
The Titans don’t exactly have a difficult schedule the rest of the way either with their toughest tests coming the next two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) and New Orleans Saints (5-2), respectively. Teams on the remainder of the Titans’ schedule have a combined record of 27-41.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
