The future of Middle Tennessee State athletics remains quite the mystery even after the school was rumored to be moving to the Mid-American Conference.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported last week that both MTSU and Western Kentucky are likely to be added to the MAC sometime soon, joining Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.
McMurphy also reported that the moves aren’t a done deal as the MAC presidents have to vote on the matter, with the main hold-up being the financials of it all. Simply put: The MAC won’t add any teams if its current 12 members would stand to lose any sort of broadcast revenue.
However, recent comments from MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro seem to hint that something could indeed be in the works.
“It isn’t in our best interest right now to go on record,” Massaro told the Post when asked about how conference realignment affected MTSU. “There are still a couple of forks in the road and things have seem to change daily.”
For now, MTSU and WKU remain members of Conference USA. C-USA recently lost Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA to the American Athletic Conference after that league lost Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12. The latter had to reload with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the move that triggered a chain reaction in league realignment.
While it was always going to be difficult for C-USA to replace the aforementioned six programs — along with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss, who left for what they feel will be the greener pastures of the Sun Belt — four schools the conference added on Friday was a nice start.
Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State will join C-USA effective July 1, 2023.
"We are incredibly excited about adding these four new members and feel there is tremendous upside in these moves for our conference," Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. "This is a quality mix of established and emerging universities that provides us with a compelling group to continue to build with, focusing on competing for and winning championships well into the future. We have been deliberate in our efforts for the past few weeks to get us to this point and will continue to evaluate and consider our additional options for membership."
Should Conference USA lose MTSU and WKU to the MAC, the league’s newest additions — combined with remaining members Florida International, Louisiana Tech and UTEP — should help to stabilize the conference in the interim. The league also has $27 million in exit fees heading its way from the nine departing schools leaving next year.
It’s likely Conference USA would look to add one more school to get to NCAA-mandated eight-member requirement for FBS leagues. UConn and UMass have reportedly been linked to C-USA recently as potential adds (both for football only), as well as have Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin.
“Conference USA wants to get to eight or nine members,” a source close to the situation told McMurphy. “If the MAC doesn’t expand, then C-USA will have nine members and could be done.”
