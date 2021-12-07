Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will tell anyone who asks, the Titans are focused on their next opponent and their next opponent only.
But as the 2021 season winds down, it will be harder to ignore that the Titans, who hold the current No. 2 seed in the AFC, are still in the running for the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
“I don’t think any of the other stuff really matters,” Vrabel said on Monday. “I don’t think it matters what other teams are doing other than us. Focusing on the Jaguars and focusing on our ability to improve. Keep doing the little things, keep taking care of the details, making sure our guys are teaching, making sure our players are engaged in meetings, asking a bunch of questions, making sure our guys are able to spit it out confidently and hopefully correctly.”
If the postseason started today, the No. 2 Titans would host the No. 7 seed Buffalo Bills, who Tennessee beat 34-31 on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
And while Vrabel may maintain his lack of interest in securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed, its importance isn’t lost on the players.
It’s clear the path they’d prefer if given the choice between potentially playing a wild card game without running back Derrick Henry in a win-or-go-home situation or getting an extra week of rest and recovery with the hope that Henry could return during the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Titans not only have to keep an eye on the New England Patriots and their remaining schedule, which features road games at Indianapolis and Miami sandwiched around home games against Buffalo and Jacksonville, but they also have the Colts breathing down their necks.
Indianapolis is just a game and a half behind Tennessee, and after winning seven of their last 10 games, the Colts have put even more pressure on the Titans to show up in their final five games, including road trips to Pittsburgh and Houston, plus home tilts with Jacksonville, San Francisco and Miami.
“I haven’t talked to them about that one bit,” Vrabel said of the standings. “My message today had nothing to do with our record or anyone else’s record or the standings or the playoffs. It had everything to do with getting back to the basics and fundamentals and just really working some technique and bringing guys back together. All the little things. Getting in and out of the huddle, communicating, just getting out there practicing.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.