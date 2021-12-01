Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman accomplished something on Wednesday that only four other players in MLS history had ever done.
Zimmerman was named the 2021 MLS Defender of the Year, becoming the fifth player ever to win the award multiple times. He’s also just the third player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.
It was also the third consecutive season he was a finalist for the award. Carlos Bocanegra (Chicago Fire) and Chad Marshall (Columbus Crew) are the only others to win the award in consecutive years.
“I’m extremely grateful to be named this year’s MLS Defender of the Year,” Zimmerman said in a release. “Individual accolades aren’t possible without the quality of teammates I have here in Nashville and the success we’ve had collectively as a group throughout our entire roster.
“It’s a special moment for me and an honor I’ll cherish forever. I’m thankful to everyone who voted from the players, the executives and the media, and to the fans in Nashville for their constant support.”
Zimmerman took 30.97 percent of the total vote, nearly doubling the 16.8 percent of the vote total of Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez, who finished in second place. Nashville SC lost just three matches this season with Zimmerman in the lineup.
The 28-year-old was the catalyst of a Nashville defense that tied for an MLS-best 0.97 goals-against average and an MLS-best 13 clean sheets. He also set a new career high with two assists, and he led all NSC defenders with three goals.
From scoring the first-ever MLS goal in franchise history to anchoring a defense that allowed less than one goal per game in each of its first two seasons in the league, Zimmerman’s footprints are all over Nashville SC’s brief two-year MLS history.
“Walker’s contributions and leadership to our team has helped transform a second-year expansion club into one of the elite defenses in Major League Soccer,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “No one is more deserving of this distinguished honor. We are so proud of him.”
Aside from his body of work with Nashville SC, Zimmerman was an MLS All Star this season, played for the U.S. in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, and served as a captain for the U.S. Men’s National Team for two matches, helping capture a CONCACAF Gold Cup title.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.