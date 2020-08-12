The 15th Annual Maury County/Steve Brown Memorial Youth Dove Hunt set for Sept. 19.
The annual hunt will be open to children aged 9-15 years old who have successfully passed a Hunter Education course, and TWRA requires that hunters aged 13-15 years should have the appropriate hunting license.
There is a limit of 45 hunters who will be based on the order of registration. Each child must be accompanied with one non-hunting adult during the event which begins at 2 p.m. and will end at sunset.
Prior to the event attendees will take par in registration from 11 a.m.-noon and a safety orientation at 1:45 p.m.
Event sponsors include Community Heating and Air, Corvin’s Auto Repair, Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center, Columbia Noon Rotary, SunDrop, Steve’s Gun and Archery, Tennessee Wildlife Officers Association and the TWRA.
The event will be held at the UT Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center, at 2400 Station Loop in Columbia.
More information about the event including registration can be found here.
