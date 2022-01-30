A winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Spring Hill and earned one Maury County player a $200,000 jackpot in Saturday's drawing.
According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the unidentified winner bought the ticket at Alex's Tobacco and Beer on Port Royal Road, matching four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.
Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to a total of $200,000.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $113 million, and the next drawing is Monday, Jan. 31.
