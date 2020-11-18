The Spring Hill Vitality School of Dance will be performing a live dance showcase on Dec. 11 called the 2020 Winter Dance Showcase, with 100 percent of all admission proceeds going towards The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill.
Opened this year, the Vitality School of Dance operates inside 360 Krav Maga martial arts school on Town Center Parkway, and offers a variety of dance and fitness programs.
“It's a dance showcase, so my studio will be showcasing a handful of dance pieces that we've been working on for the past few months,” said Ashley Self, owner of the dance school. “We also have two companies from Alabama coming to dance with us as well, so it'll be a collaboration doing a lot of different types of art; ballet, jazz, tap, all of it.”
Self, who has been dancing for 17 years, said the idea to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the dance showcase to The Well came from a long lasting tradition she held of using her skills to give back to ministries.
“Ministry has always been a huge part of my life, it's actually how I met my husband 16 years ago,” Self said. “His parents were my youth pastors, and they started up a ministry — when I was 18, I decided to use dance as a benefit for that ministry. It just hit me, I don't know why more people in the art space are not using this talent to give back in some way.”
Executive director at The Well Shelly Sassen said she was “thrilled” by the “astounded” by the unique ways local groups continue to support The Well and its mission of feeding those in need.
“The Well is thrilled to be partnering with this local dance school, but also equally as important is just the creativity and ingenuity of our local businesses, churches [and] volunteers in that they keep coming up with unique ways to support The Well,” Sassen said. “We're always astounded by that.”
The dance showcase will begin on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., and will be held at Central Christian Church in Columbia. Admission is $5 at the door, with guests also asked to bring a canned food item to donate to The Well.
The Well has seen an incredible surge in demand since the onset of the pandemic, with staff relaying that November is on track to be its third record-breaking month in a row.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
