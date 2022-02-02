A multi-agency investigation has resulted in the indictment of 22 people accused of distributing "substantial amounts of controlled substances" in the mid-state region, including in Maury and Lewis Counties.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Columbia Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hohenwald Police Department, and spanned alleged crimes from 2017-2020.
Those alleged crimes include the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, against 14 people between March 2018 and September 2019.
A second indictment charged seven people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana, from October 2017 and November 2020
A third indictment charged one individual with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine in November 2018.
