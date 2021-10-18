One of Spring Hill's most popular restaurants, 55 South off of Main Street, has permanently closed its doors according to a sign posted on the restaurant's front door.
The local restaurant chain, which also has locations in Franklin and Brentwood, has also removed its Spring Hill location from its website.
In a written statement, management for the restaurant cited "continued staffing issues" as one of the main factors in its closure.
"Thank you so much for four years," reads the statement.
"After a wild 2020 and continued staffing issues in 2021, we have decided to close our Spring Hill location. We are tremendously grateful to the support of our regulars and the wonderful community. We hope you'll come visit the next time you're in Historic Downtown Franklin and Brentwood."
55 South opened in 2018 under the leadership of then-Mayor Rick Graham, and opened just a week before Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, which itself shares an outdoor eating area with 55 South. Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint remains open, and will not be affected by 55 South's closure.
The 55 South menu was designed by chief Jason McConnell, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY who tailored his vision of "down-home, southern comfort food" with items like fried green tomatoes and brisket tacos.
The two remaining 55 South restaurants are open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
