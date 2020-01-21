On Monday, Maury Regional Medical Center released its full list of planned education and support classes and events scheduled for the month of February. From cancer support groups to classes to help smokers give up nicotine, here are Maury Regional's events scheduled for next month.
Those interested in participating in any of Maury Regional's support and education events are encouraged to call Maury Regional at (877)801-0044 or (931)379-2927.
Blood pressure checks at Columbia Senior Center – Mobile Clinic
Free blood pressure checks are offered by Maury Regional Mobile Clinic twice a month at the Maury County Senior Center located near the main entrance of Maury County Park. For more information, please call (931)490-4600.
Breast Cancer Support Group – 3rd Monday
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month at Maury Regional Medical Center at 5:30 p.m. No meetings in July, August or December. Call (931)540-4166 for more information.
Cancer Support Group – 2nd Tuesday
The Cancer Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month in Maury Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center Resource Room at the Columbia Mall and provides support to everyone impacted by cancer, including the newly diagnosed, cancer survivors and their family and friends. Meetings will provide attendees the opportunity to discuss the challenges, frustrations, fears and feelings associated with cancer. For more information, call (931)490-7192.
Celiac Support Group
The Celiac Support Group helps people learn about products and recipes that help to maintain a gluten-free diet for those with Celiac disease, a condition that makes them unable to tolerate wheat, rye and barley. Attendees include patients, their family members and anyone else who may be interested. Meetings are held at Maury Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (931)381-1111, extension 1282.
Diabetes Self-Management Class
Recognized by the American Diabetes Association, this comprehensive eight-hour course is taught by a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian. Join others with diabetes to learn how to manage the disease through medications, meal planning, exercise and stress reduction. The class is offered on the second Thursday and fourth Tuesday of each month at Maury Regional Medical Center. The course begins at 8:30 a.m. and is held in the First Floor Conference Room near the main lobby. Most insurance companies will cover the cost of the class. Please talk with your health care provider for an order to attend the class. If financial concerns exist, please contact the Diabetes Services Department for assistance at (931)540-4324.
Diabetes Support Group
The Diabetes Support Group meets the first Thursday of each month (except July) at 11 a.m. in the William R. Walter Conference Center located in the Maury Regional Annex at 1223 Trotwood Avenue. Persons diagnosed with diabetes and their family members join together to learn more about the disease and its treatments. For more information, call (931)540-4324.
Expectant Parent Education Classes
Maury Regional Medical Center offers Expectant Parent Education Classes each month with a variety of course topics, including a comprehensive six-hour class, breastfeeding, and a sibling’s class designed for new brothers and sisters. All classes are free. For a complete list of classes, visit MauryRegional.com or call (931)490-7046.
Grief Support Group
Maury Regional Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center hosts a series of grief support group meetings facilitated by MRMC Chaplain Lyndall Propst. Meetings are held monthly in the chapel at MRMC and the main entrance conference room at MMC. Registration is not required. For more information, visit MauryRegional.com or call (931)540-4243.
Ostomy Partners Support Group – 4th Thursday
The Ostomy Partners Support Group is for persons with an ileostomy, colostomy, or urostomy and meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Maury Regional Medical Center (except for a combined November/December meeting). Family members and friends are also invited. Contact (931)490-4600 for more information.
Stroke Support Group – 4th Thursday
The Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. in the Maury Regional Annex located at 1223 Trotwood Avenue. This support group is for those who have experienced a stroke as well as their family, caregivers and friends. This group meets the fourth Thursday of each month (except for a combined November/December meeting). For more information, call (931)840-4446.
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group (2nd Tuesday)
Individuals who are preparing for weight loss (bariatric) surgery or who have completed bariatric surgery are invited to attend this monthly support group. Meetings are led by a registered nurse with programs that focus on dietary management, exercise, lifestyle changes and other topics to help patients achieve and maintain their goals. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month in the MOB Conference Room located in the Medical Office Building on the Maury Regional Medical Center campus. For more information, call (931)381-1111, extension 1748 (Monday-Friday during regular business hours).
Weight Loss Surgery-Small Group Session
Obesity-related health conditions are among the leading causes of preventable death. Weight loss surgery is a life-changing procedure that has been shown to be an effective and safe way to treat and even prevent these conditions. If you are interested in learning more about weight loss surgery and whether you may be a candidate, join Dr. Patrick Davis with Maury Regional Medical Group Surgery for an upcoming small group session on Jan. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia. After the January session, a new session will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Private Dining Room 1 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Insurance coverage for weight loss surgery varies by plan. Those considering surgery are encouraged to call Maury Regional Medical Group Surgery at (931)381-9338 to determine insurance coverage. Self-pay pricing is also available for those interested.
Smoking Cessation 4-Week Program-Columbia
A free nicotine cessation program will be offered at Maury Regional Medical Center for those who want to overcome the use of cigarettes, vaping products or smokeless tobacco. This four-week program will begin Jan. 7 and continue each Tuesday in January on Jan. 14, 21 and 28. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. in Private Dining Room 1 located on the medical center's ground floor near the cafeteria. For more information, call (931)381-1111, extension 1347.
Smoking Cessation 4-Week Program-Waynesboro
A free nicotine cessation program will be offered at Wayne Medical Center for those who want to overcome the use of cigarettes, vaping products or smokeless tobacco. This four-week program will begin January 7 and continue each Tuesday in January on Jan. 14, 21 and 28. Classes will begin at 3 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room. For more information, call (931)722-2021
Feeling Fabulous
Women facing a cancer diagnosis are invited to attend the free Feeling Fabulous program hosted at the Maury Regional Cancer Center in Columbia (808 S. James Campbell Blvd) on Jan. 13 at noon.
Feeling Fabulous is designed to help cancer patients learn how to address the changes their bodies experience as a result of cancer treatment with support from local stylists, nutritionists and exercise specialists. The day features information about:
· Makeup techniques for hair loss and skin changes (participants will leave with a free makeup kit)
· Skin and nail care
· Wigs and other hair coverings
· Nutritional needs
· Exercises to improve strength and balance
Lunch will be provided, but class size is limited. Call (931)490-7192 to register.
ABCS of Medicare
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offers this free class to educate individuals about Medicare enrollment and guidelines. Topics include when to enroll, the differences between a Medicare Advantage plan and Medicare supplement (Medigap) plan, and how to choose the right Part D drug plan. Classes are held at the South Central Tennessee Development District office at 101 Sam Watkins Boulevard in Mount Pleasant from 9 a.m. until noon. Classes are generally held on the third Wednesday of each month; however, dates are subject to change and registration is required.
To register call (877)801-0044 or (931)379-2927.
