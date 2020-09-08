Ask any Spring Hill resident what their largest grievance is with the city, and traffic is likely to be said more than any other issue.
And while the city’s growing pains may still persist for a few years’ time, city leaders celebrated on Tuesday during a virtual meeting after the Duplex Road widening project, which has been in the development phases since at least 2006, was officially marked as completed earlier that same day.
“It’s open, it’s done, and we are so happy,” said Mayor Rick Graham.
“It’s good to see a major road project open, so this has been quite a milestone today I felt, and we’re going to have a lot more of these in the next five to seven years.”
At a cost to the city of around $12 million, the Duplex Road widening project saw one of Spring Hill’s major thoroughfares widened from two lanes to five lanes, all the way from Main Street to I-65.
Jonathan Duda, who was a sitting alderman back in 2006, made a guest appearance during the virtual meeting, and recalled that back when the project was first discussed, he had jokingly told Graham that Duplex Road “better be done” by the time his son drives.
Duda’s son, then two, will turn sixteen in just a few weeks’ time, with Duda noting Graham had made good on his promise.
A large amount of praise was also heaped onto Missy Stahl, the city’s senior project manager, for her leadership in seeing the project through to its completion.
“To Missy Stahl, who was kind of our driver on our end, she was the whip-cracker - she made sure that everything was done on the paperwork side, that timelines were met [and so forth],” said city administrator Victor Lay.
“Words really can’t express her level of involvement, and how much of the success of this project is due to her organizational skills and her passion for getting it done.”
The project was also, at the time, the single largest right-of-way acquisition project in the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by Graham.
“When we went into this, we had no idea what acquiring right-of-way for 217 parcels meant, and we were meeting with TDOT and they told us - they basically indicated that this was, at that time, the largest municipality right-of-way acquisition of that many parcels of any city in Tennessee,” Graham said.
“That’s quite an achievement, and it goes back to how well that this project went from the whole team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.