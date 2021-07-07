Following a series of graffiti incidents at Spring Hill's Walnut Street Skatepark earlier this year, Spring Hill Parks & Recreation devised a plan.
Partnering with local skateboard enthusiast Anthony Brown, who owns the skateboard brand Tript Skateboards, the two parties decided that the way to stop local youth from vandalizing the skatepark wouldn't be through banning graffiti all together, but rather to encourage them to decorate the skatepark in a controlled manner.
"The kids obviously haven't done a good job taking care of the park lately and I know the city wasn't too happy about that, so I thought about how can I get them to stop doing that," Brown said. "And it's all about incentives."
Brown said that he met with Parks & Recreation Director Kayce Anthony, and after discussing ideas, decided to launch a community effort encouraging local kids and teens to help decorate the skatepark under the guidance of Brown.
Skateboarding, Brown said, could be a constructive outlet for kids and teens, something he said he was all too familiar with.
"Skateboarding kind of saved my life when I was growing up; it kept me out of trouble, I didn't grow up in the best area and this helped me move onto better things and keep me focused," Brown said.
"So I just wanted to do that with everybody else, I want to help teach the kids that you don't have to just be destructive, you can actually build things in your park and community."
One such volunteer was 21-year-old Seth Enlow, a regular at the skatepark who is currently working on his own idea for graffiti art at the skatepark.
Brown said that kids and teens interested in helping design art for the skatepark are encouraged to contact his company - Tript Skateboards - either on Instagram or Facebook. Brown can also be found at the skatepark during much of the week.
Walnut Street Skatepark is located at 114 Walnut Street in Spring Hill.
