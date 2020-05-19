The Spring Hill General Motors Plant plans to have all of its employees back working in the plant by June 12.
First shift workers returned to the Spring Hill General Motors Plant last week, second shift workers are scheduled to return on June 1. On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers announced that third shift workers would return to work on June 21, effectively ending the furlough of the plant’s more than 3,800 employees.
UAW's Spring Hill Chairman Mike Herron also announced workers’ July holiday vacation week would not be affected.
The plant was shut down back in late March due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, with only 60 or so workers remaining at the plant to maintain the integrity of the facility.
Monday of last week marked the first major return to the plant, with both first shift workers and skilled trades employees in vehicle assembly returning to the plant for the first time since its closure. On Monday, May 18, additional workers returned to the plant's body, stamping and paint divisions, with Tuesday marking the return of additional preparations for vehicle assembly.
Production of new vehicles is set to begin on Wednesday, May 27.
Upon its reopening last week, significant safety measures were implemented, including checking temperatures of all workers entering the plant by way of thermal readings, as well as enforcing strict social distancing guidelines.
Located off of U.S. 31 in southern Spring Hill, the Spring Hill GM Plant makes the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia SUVs.
