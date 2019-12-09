On Friday evening, the Crossings shopping district in Spring Hill officially opened its second entrance and exit, aptly named "Clyde Farmer Crossing" after a longtime Spring Hill resident.
Former teacher, principal, alderman, city judge, firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, Farmer has been a staple of the Spring Hill community for decades, and was also the first resident to take a drive over the newly completed bridge after a ceremonial unveiling and ribbon cutting.
"I would say [this bridge was] very badly needed," said Mayor Rick Graham before the ribbon cutting. "We've been talking about it for a number of years, and it's a lot more than just getting in and out of the Crossings, it's a safety thing that we've talked about for a long time: having two ways now in and out of the Crossings."
Graham went on to say that eventually he would like to see the Crossings have three exits and entrances, something he said would hopefully get started on within "a few years."
When asked what his thoughts were upon first hearing that the bridge would be named in his honor, Clyde said he was - and still is - surprised, but was grateful nonetheless, thanking his family members during a brief speech. With Graham cutting the ribbon, Clyde and his family members climbed into a Spring Hill firetruck to take the first ever drive across Clyde Farmer Crossing.
"I'm just so happy that it's all worked out, [and] that we're naming it after Clyde Farmer whose been so instrumental in Spring Hill," Graham said. "It's going to be a huge blessing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.