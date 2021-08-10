As the number of new daily COVID-19 cases begins to resurge, with Williamson County alone reporting 298 new cases on Monday, Aug. 9, according to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker, so too has the demand for food.
Spring Hill's largest food pantry, The Well Outreach, has seen that increase in demand firsthand.
"This week The Well has served unprecedented numbers of families needing food," reads a release from The Well. "Not since last fall during COVID-19 have we had more families in need. Please consider supporting The Well with volunteering, the gift of food or financial support."
According the The Well Executive Director Shelly Sassen, the food pantry saw a roughly 30% increase in the number of families served last week when compared to the week prior, with a larger share of those families having never requested food from The Well before.
During an average week at The Well, the food pantry services around 90 individuals. Last week, between Aug. 1-7, The Well services 117 individuals. An average week also typically sees between 5-6% of guests be new individuals. Last week saw that number jump to between 8-10%.
Sassen also said that the food pantry saw its first instance of receiving multiple calls for home deliveries, and attributed the increase to families quarantining at home due to COVID-19 infections. Sassen said she had not seen such a large number of delivery requests since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.