Outgoing Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham received a face full of pie and whip cream on Monday after losing a friendly wager with voters that the city's most recent election turnout rate would not surpass 8%.
Fulfilling the honorable role of delivering the pie to Graham's face was none other than Mayor-elect Jim Hagaman, who on Apr. 8 defeated former Alderman Vincent Fuqua in the mayoral race.
This most recent election saw Spring Hill voters reach a 9.45% voter turnout rate, a significant improvement over 2019's rate of 5.67%, and a solid improvement over 2017's rate of 7.72%.
Graham first made a wager with Spring Hill voters in early March, vowing to take a pie to the face if the voter turnout rate reached 10%. Graham doubled down on his bet later that month, vowing that the fire and police chiefs would also take pies to the face if the turnout rate reached 8%.
