As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape every day life, the city of Spring Hill has moved to holding its city meetings virtually as to help stop the spread of the virus. While ordinarily residents who wished to make a public comment to city leaders would be required to attend city meetings in person, residents are now asked to make their comments via email.
Residents wishing to comment on an item to be discussed in a Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) meeting can email their questions to BOMAPublicComment@springhilltn.org, whereas those wishing to comment on an item discussed in the Planning Commission can email their questions to PCPublicComment@springhilltn.org.
The Spring Hill BOMA meets twice a month; a non-voting meeting on the first Monday of every month, and a voting meeting on the third Monday. Residents wishing to have their comments heard by BOMA members may submit their comments via email for seven days following the non-voting meeting, after which the comments would be read during the subsequent voting meeting.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission also meets twice a month in a similar fashion; a voting meeting on the second Monday of every month, and a non-voting meeting on the fourth Monday. Like BOMA meetings, residents wishing to have their comments read by city commissioners may submit their comments via email for seven days following the non-voting meeting.
Those with questions about making public comments are encouraged to contact city recorder April Goad via email at agoad@springhilltn.org.
