As the annual Spring Hill Fourth of July Bicycle Parade has been canceled, residents may have to take Independence Day celebrations into their own hands: enter Port Royal Fireworks and Nine Fingers Fireworks.
The two fireworks tents, located off of Port Royal Road and Main Street, respectively, feature dozens of fireworks for sale — everything from sparklers to reloadable mortars. The two tents will also host a selection of food and dessert offerings Thursday and Friday.
Open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Port Royal Fireworks will host CD’s BBQ and BeechCo Shaved Ice. Also open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nine Fingers Fireworks will host a popsicle stand both Thursday and Friday.
David Miller, who runs Port Royal Fireworks, said for those looking to have the most explosive Fourth of July ever, he recommends the “Titanium.”
“It's an Excalibur on steroids — Excaluburs are what they call reloadable tubes," Miller said. "They're actually outlawed in the city of Columbia, but we've got them here."
